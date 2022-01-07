ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highway 45 crash claims the life of teenager

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neo4R_0dfiamGn00

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A car crash early Friday morning in Citronelle led to two victims being sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One, a teenager, later died from their injuries.

The crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from McIntosh, Ala. after her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by Vanessa W. Bennett, 57, of Citronelle.

At 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Citronelle Fire and Rescue , Turnerville Volunteer Fire Department and Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic accident that happened on Highway 45. According to CFR, when first responders arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles that had collided.

2 people dead after car crash in Mobile County, including 1-year-old child

Upon further investigation, CFR determined there were entrapments in both vehicles. One victim was taken out of their vehicle by hand and taken to USA Medical Center through SouthFlight. The victim in the second vehicle had to be removed using the jaws-of-life and was transported to USA Medical Center by ambulance.

This is an ongoing investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
