By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has granted Rachel Powell, accused in the riots at the U.S. Capitol one year ago, a second 60-day extension to consider a plea deal. Powell, of Mercer County, is getting a new attorney and wants to consult with that person before deciding whether to accept it. A judge has granted Capitol riot defendant Rachel Powell a second 60-day extension to consider a plea deal. The Mercer County mother of 8 is getting a new attorney and wants to consult with that person before deciding whether to accept it. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/inz53X7DUm — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January...

