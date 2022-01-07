ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

UPDATED: More On Kairi Sane’s WWE Deal Expiring Next Month

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: A new report has some additional details on Kairi Sane’s WWE contract ending next month. According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE have indicated that it’s not a “done deal” that Sane will exit the company when her contract ends in February, though most expect her to allow the contract...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
WWE
Kairi Sane
411mania.com

Summer Rae & Natalya Renew Their Feud Following WWE Royal Rumble Announcement

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, aka Danielle Moinet, is set to make her in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 later this month in the women’s Rumble match. It looks like one person who is happy about Summer Rae’s return is none other than her former onscreen Total Divas rival, Natalya. However, it’s because she plans on beating her up.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi. Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville. * WWE United...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Was Originally Set to Defend WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, and a new report says he was slated at one point to defend the WWE Title at WrestleMania. As noted, Rollins appears to be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the January 29th PPV though the match has not been “officially” announced.
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's World Title At Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker finally managed to defeat Riho at Battle of the Belts tonight, retaining her title. The match went back and forth with several nearfalls, with the referee even throwing out Rebel at one point. But Baker eventually hit a stomp on Riho and put on the Lockjaw to get the submission. Baker has been champion for 224 days, after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 30, 2021. You can find our full coverage of Battle of the Belts here.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women's Title, More

WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:. * Xia Li defeated Natalya. * Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus. * Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated...
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Team Championships Change Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Alpha Academy defeat RK-Bro to capture the titles. You can see some clips from the match below. This is Otis’ first run with the titles, and Gable’s second having previously held the...
WWE
411mania.com

Nikki A.S.H. Turns On Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw (Clips)

Nikki A.S.H.’s comic book path took a sharp turn toward villain territory, as she turned on Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ripley say that it was time for them to go their separate ways after they’d failed to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
WWE
411mania.com

Acero's WWE RAW Review 1.10.22

Hello everyone! Just got my booster shot, so if my right arm turns into some sort of numb and dead appendage mid-show, I’ll depend on my talk-to-text feature that I hope this MacBook has. Speaking of boosters, it appears that my sudden surge of happiness is shunned when compared...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Battle of the Belts Fast National Numbers Released

– Alfred Konuwa of Forbes has reported the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special. The show was the first of four live quarterly AEW specials that will air on TNT this year. The show reportedly drew 659,000 viewers for the fast national numbers,...
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of FTW World Title Match at AEW Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

The FTW World title match was a late addition to tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts but Ricky Starks still managed to retain. He fought Matt Sydal in a defense of the unofficial title, and even with a hurt leg, pinned him with the Roshambo. After the match, Team Taz attacked Sydal, with Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin coming out for the save. You can follow along with our Battle of the Belts coverage here.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Triple H's Reaction to This Week's WWE NXT Releases

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling industry and world were left reeling earlier this week with the news of the cuts to the WWE NXT & WWE Performance Center roster, staff, and personnel. Cuts this week included William Regal, Samoa Joe, and Brian “Road Dogg” James. During the latest edition of the PWTorch Podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), PWTorch’s Wade Keller commented on Triple H’s reaction to the releases.
WWE
411mania.com

Cazer's Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Review 01.08.22

Tonight’s the night Impact’s been building to for the last few months. The build has been up and down depending who you ask but I don’t think you can question this card. Hard to Kill looks like one of Impact’s more exciting shows from top to bottom in some time. Despite the Impact Knockouts tag team champions being removed from this card it’s still full of intriguing matches & championship bouts.
WWE
411mania.com

Notes on Producers for WWE SmackDown Return to FOX

– Fightful Select has an update on the assigned producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last week’s show saw SmackDown returned to the FOX Network with a live TV broadcast. The show was preempted the previous week due to New Year’s Eve coverage on...
WWE

