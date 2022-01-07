UPDATED: More On Kairi Sane’s WWE Deal Expiring Next Month

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO