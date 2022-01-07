ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Three Ways To Prevent Litigation Malpractice

By William T. McCaffery
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many simple risk management techniques that can be taken by any litigation practitioner that can significantly help prevent common legal malpractice claims. A legal malpractice claim can be disconcerting, time...

www.law.com

KCTV 5

Legal advice: medical malpractice

How does someone determine if they have a medical malpractice claim? Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson. For more advice from Kansas City's personal injury lawyers, follow them on Facebook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Law.com

Proposed Law Would Strengthen Clients' Suits Against Insurance Companies for Bad Faith

A bill allowing lawsuits against insurance companies that unreasonably deny or delay resolution of auto injury claims could face a vote by lawmakers soon. The measure would allow policyholders to sue for treble damages, plus pre- and postjudgment interest, attorney fees and litigation expenses. The insurance industry strongly opposes the...
LAW
Law.com

Attorney Suspended After Walking Away From Law Practice, Stranding Clients

Attorney George Saponaro is suspended for one year for abandonment of clients. Two clients each paid him $2,000 but never received any legal services, the Disciplinary Review Board said. In opting to impose a year-long suspension, the DRB said Saponaro's failure to cooperate with disciplinary authorities and refusal to comply...
LAW
Law.com

The New Professionalism Created by the Pandemic

Over the past almost two years, there has been an increased emphasis on civility and respect for others in the practice of law, and a call for practitioners to think of their litigation opponents as colleagues and people first. The lasting impact of the pandemic on the legal profession remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

An Insurance Fraud Year in Review

The year 2021 will be remembered for many things, of course including that, as of this writing, a total of more than 800,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. For lawyers who represent insurance companies in cases seeking to challenge fraudulent claims and other types of insurance fraud, as well as for the federal and state attorneys who are on the front lines battling the same problem, 2021 also is likely to be recalled as the “Year of Insurance Fraud.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

Can defensive medicine lead to medical malpractice?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Defensive medicine has been around since the mid-20th century. However, there has been a resurgence in recent years, and it is triggering a concurrent wave of medical malpractice lawsuits. When defensive medicine causes more harm to patients than good, it defeats its purpose. Injured victims may file a medical malpractice lawsuit for compensation.
HEALTH
legalnewsline.com

Missed deadline dooms Louisiana legal malpractice lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (Legal Newsline) - A New Orleans man who lost a $600,000 judgment to his former partner in a venture to renovate houses after Hurricane Katrina also lost his chance to win money from his lawyers after an appeals court tossed his legal malpractice lawsuit over a missed deadline.
LOUISIANA STATE
Law.com

Sowmya Bharathi’s Fascination With People Led Her From Public Service to Big Law

After 15 years as a federal public defender, Sowmya Bharathi joined Akerman as a partner and first-chair trial lawyer in late 2021. In an interview, Bharathi said her lifelong curiosity of people led her to law, while her parents' insistence in public service led her to represent indigent defendants. Bharathi's...
LAW
Law.com

What Is a Data-Driven Legal Department, Anyway?

Companies that have harnessed the power of data have opened the door to make more transparent, objective and confident decisions. This can provide an organization a competitive edge and make it more resilient. Many companies have spent incredible resources managing both the opportunities and the risks associated with data management....
BUSINESS
Law.com

Man Sues Equifax, TransUnion Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Equifax and TransUnion were sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The suit was filed pro se by Marcus Marchman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00013, Marchman v. Experian, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

State Farm Sues Woman, Others Over Insurance Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson filed a complaint in interpleader on behalf of State Farm Insurance Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint names Elizabeth Holly Dykstra and other claimants. The case is 2:21-cv-00136, State Farm Life Insurance Company v. Dykstra et al.
LAW
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Final Opinion: AZ Supreme Court Upholds Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Back in early November, the Arizona Supreme Court wasted little time after the ridiculous oral arguments from Republican state legislators that the legislature has the ultimate power to decide that it can do whatever it wants to do, however it wants to do it, without judicial review from the third branch of government. It was the ultimate distillation of GQP authoritarianism and the rejection of constitutional separation of powers.
ARIZONA STATE
Law.com

'Conspired With Defense Counsel': Witness' Disputed COVID-19 Exposure at Center of Motion for New Trial

Plaintiff attorneys seek new trial after COVID-exposed witness permitted to appear virtually alters testimony. Instead of quarantining, virtual witness continues working during trial, sparking plaintiff motion for additur or in the alternative, for new trial on damages only. Citing failure to prove burden, Banks County Superior Court Judge denies plaintiff...
LAW

