Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

In the 1990s and early 2000s — and most notably since China’s accession to the World Trade Organization on December 11, 2001 — a significant number of companies globalized sourcing and production to reduce costs. In most cases, this meant relying heavily on China, India and other overseas suppliers. According to the Brookings Institution, this move exposed U.S. companies to an increasing number and variety of risks, including geopolitical unrest, labor disputes, extreme weather events and cyber attacks. In addition, the recent global health crisis uncovered additional vulnerabilities in the supply chain, chiefly those caused by reliance on a single country or supplier. In fact, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce notes that many manufacturers are now acknowledging that they cannot and should not rely on a single source for any critical need.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO