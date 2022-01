The new Toyota Tundra is by far the most comfortable and car-like truck that Toyota has ever built. It's got the best infotainment system ever fitted to anything by the brand, and it's even got an excellent hybrid powertrain. The problem, though, is that if you wanted a luxe version of Toyota's newest technological terror, you had to get either the 1794 or Platinum models, both of which are nice but not quite as fancy as some of the offerings from US brands.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO