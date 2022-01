The National Park Service estimated 30,000 people attended the rally based on the number of people already in the area. So far, only 727 people have been arrested and charged, even though the FBI believes nearly three times that number were involved in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol building. The majority probably were just complicit in trespassing or protesting without a permit, which is to say they were used by those who actually conspired to disrupt and illegitimately overturn the last election. In other words, the majority of the insurrectionists were just pawns in a very desperate game of chess in which the losing side attempted to destroy the board and change the rules subverting the democratic transfer of power. It didn’t work… this time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO