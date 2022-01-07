Falcons' Frank Darby: Questionable for Sunday

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Just after he signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, his original NFL team, quarterback Cam Newton held a press conference. The main theme of that Nov. 12 event was that Newton had come to Charlotte to work, not as a ceremonial figurehead. “This ain’t no parade,” Newton said....
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, per coach Pete Carroll. Diggs, who's in the final year of his contract, was sobbing as he...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson entered the Week 18 home matchup against the Chicago Bears with a golden opportunity to make history. Jefferson notched an astounding 1,509 receiving yards over the Vikings’ opening 16 games of the campaign. The former LSU star simply formed stout chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the 2022 playoffs after missing the playoffs last year. And while the team is looking to see who they will play in the wild card round, it has been reported that one of their coordinators is looking to see where he will coach next.
La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
To say the Dallas Cowboys had a successful turnaround in the 2021-22 season is beginning to look like an understatement after they have now become one of the most statistically accomplished regular season teams in recent memory.
Mike Tomlin is known as a pretty serious guy, but he let loose a little after his team’s massive victory in Week 18. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime Sunday for their biggest win of the season. Coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh’s victory put them right on the verge of clinching an improbable playoff berth in the AFC.
Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had quite the performance to forget in the Week 18 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts simply needed a win over the Jaguars to not only clinch the season sweep over them but also to lock up a wild-card spot in the AFC. However, the Jaguars defense had other plans in mind.
Legendary San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice are widely seen as the greatest quarterback-wide receiver duo in league history. Michael Irvin believes another quarterback-wide receiver combination might deserve to be put in the same tier, though. The former Dallas Cowboys great – who formed his own...
Comments / 0