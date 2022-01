ATLANTA -- It was a bit of good-news-bad-news for the Falcons ahead of their season finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Good news first: Kyle Pitts is active. Pitts suffered a hamstring injury against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. It happened towards the end of the first half and he was unable to continue in the second half. He was limited throughout practice on Thursday and Friday with Arthur Smith saying throughout the week the Falcons would wait until the end of the week before making a decision on Pitts. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Pitts said the hamstring felt "good" and he thought he's be ready to go on Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO