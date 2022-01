NFL and Houston Texans fans know J.J. Watt. And they therefore know that any of the all-time franchise great’s “surprise” recoveries are not all that surprising. The Cardinals star - in this first season in Arizona after departing Houston - has officially designated to return to practice, with his 21-day window opening up on Friday. He now must be activated from injured reserve within 21 days. … and the smart bet says he will be.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO