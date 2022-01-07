Former UC Quarterback Ben Bryant Announces Transfer Back to Cincinnati

The signal-caller played for Luke Fickell from 2018-20.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant is now current Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant.

The signal-caller announced on Twitter that he is transferring back to UC where he played from 2018-20. He spent the past year at Eastern Michigan. Bryant finished 2021 with 3,121 passing yards (30th nationally), 14 touchdowns (tied for 49th), and seven interceptions on 68.4% completion (12th).

The quarterback gives Cincinnati a fully-stocked QB room and a veteran presence to compete for the job with Evan Prater, Brady Lichtenberg, and Luther Richesson to see who's the top dog this fall.

Bryant didn't see the field much during his initial run at UC, prompting the transfer to EMU. He completed 46-of-73 passes for 563 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions from 2018-20.

