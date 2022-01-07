ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

McMahon Allows Immediate Appeal of Order Blocking $4.3B Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Deal

By Tom McParland
Law.com
 3 days ago

A Manhattan federal judge allowed Purdue Pharma on Friday to immediately appeal her ruling last...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Legal Staffing Agencies Are Wading Into Subscription Pricing. Will Law Firms Be Receptive?

The subscription model is spreading across legal services, from e-discovery to lawyers’ client services. Now, more lawyer staffing agencies are also offering subscription-based options to their clients to help those facing consistent, voluminous legal matters. Previously, most lawyer and paralegal staffing agencies offered a “success fee,” or contingency arrangement....
ECONOMY
KTLA

As COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes to Supreme Court, companies keep quiet

Companies that would be affected by a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing requirement for workers have largely remained on the sidelines while the Supreme Court considers whether the rule can be enforced. The requirement, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees, has faced numerous court challenges and was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Bankruptcies#Interlocutory Appeal#Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Second Circuit
bloomberglaw.com

Purdue Certified to Appeal $4.5 Billion Bankruptcy Plan Rejection (1)

Purdue Pharma LP and its owners are a step closer to getting the Second Circuit to hear their appeal of a judge’s decision overturning the opioid maker’s multibillion-dollar bankruptcy plan. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who Friday certified the mid-case appeal, conditioned her order on the appeal being...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Property in Mail and Wire Fraud Cases: ‘Kelly v. United States’ and Its Aftermath

In 'Kelly v. United States', a unanimous Supreme Court held that a scheme was not intended to “obtain property” when its objective was to misuse government officials’ regulatory powers, or when monetary losses were “incidental,” and not the actual object of the scheme. Following 'Kelly', the meaning of property was central to two high-profile cases in the Second Circuit, 'Blaszczak' and 'Gatto'. In this edition of their White-Collar Crime column, Elkan Abramowitz and Jonathan S. Sack explain the impact of 'Kelly' on 'Blaszczak' and 'Gatto' and conclude with a brief discussion of the “right to control” theory of mail and wire fraud, which has been challenged in light of the 'Kelly' decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Scrubs Magazine

Johnson & Johnson Uses Bankruptcy Law to Block Baby Powder Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson is drawing criticism after using a bankruptcy law to shield itself from liability. One of the largest manufacturers of medical products in the U.S. is trying to block thousands of lawsuits that allege its baby powder contains asbestos that can cause cancer. Legal experts say the move limits how much the plaintiffs will be able to recover in court.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Throwing out the $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma is the right call

A federal judge’s decision to overturn a $4.5 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma and assorted state, local, and tribal governments is the right call. The settlement wrongly shielded the billionaire Sackler family, who owned the company that made the prescription painkiller OxyContin, from any and all civil liability in opioid-related tragedies.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Purdue, NRA and Boy Scouts: Bankruptcies that defined 2021

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t bring as many corporate Chapter 11 bankruptcies as the first year, but that didn’t mean things were quiet in bankruptcy courts. Here are five cases that made big waves in 2021 with their unusual legal strategies, high-profile players, and overall unpredictability.
ECONOMY
Law.com

State Farm Sues Woman, Others Over Insurance Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson filed a complaint in interpleader on behalf of State Farm Insurance Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint names Elizabeth Holly Dykstra and other claimants. The case is 2:21-cv-00136, State Farm Life Insurance Company v. Dykstra et al.
LAW
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy