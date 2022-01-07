ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry, mild and breezy Friday, ahead of snow chances Saturday

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfternoon highs climb back into the...

www.9news.com

CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
BOSTON, MA
#Dry
WKTV

Burst of snow this evening followed by bitter cold

Very active winter weather continues in Central New York. Today, very heavy lake effect snow fell across the North Country and Tug Hill, with 12"+ of accumulation being reported in many areas. Here's a look at a few snowfall reports from earlier today:. 18" West Leyden. 16" Boonville. 15" Barneveld.
UTICA, NY
KFOR

Dry and mild weather pattern to continue

Rain chances for the end of the week have all but completely dwindled, however warm air should be with us all week. Look for a cool night Monday night with light wind. Lows will head down to the middle 20s. After a cool morning, Tuesday will be nice with highs...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KSNT

Warm and breezy day ahead for Tuesday

We’re starting off cold this morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Winds are fairly light so the ‘feels like’ temperatures is spot on with the air temperature. We’ll see our winds gradually pick up throughout the day as we warm up. Later this afternoon,...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday

DRY AIR STAYS IN PLACE: Temperatures are mostly in the 28-34 degree range across Alabama early this morning with a clear sky. The sky will stay sunny today with a high in the low 50s the average high for Birmingham on January 11 is 54. Dry weather continues through Friday with seasonal temperatures a few clouds will show up Thursday as an upper trough moves through. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Cold Tonight; Dry Through Friday

CLOUDLESS SKY: A very dry airmass is in place across Alabama this afternoon… not a cloud in the sky, and temperatures are mostly in the 45-52 degree range. The average high for Birmingham on January 10 is 54. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the mid to upper 20s for most communities.
PELL CITY, AL
westkentuckystar.com

Next chance for snow coming Friday night, Saturday

After three to six inches on the ground for a few days last week, our next chance for snow could come this weekend. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Nashville are calling for rain and snow showers beginning on Friday night, and ending later on Saturday. It's still too...
NASHVILLE, TN
KTUL

Mild, dry week for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be breezy and mild across Green Country, though the increased wind will lead to an enhanced fire risk. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We do have a front moving through late Friday...
