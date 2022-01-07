Dry, mild and breezy Friday, ahead of snow chances Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO