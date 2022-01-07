Winning Kansas lottery ticket waiting to be claimed
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One Kansas Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life in Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win. The winning numbers were 8 – 10 – 12 – 17 – 23 Lucky Ball 10.
The winning ticket was sold in the northeast region of Kansas, which includes the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and the northern half of Lyon.
The Kansas Lottery is taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here .
