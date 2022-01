Sandy Springs’ celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be virtual for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. A video tribute that was presented last year for the late civil rights leader’s birthday will be shown again on the city website all day on Monday, spokesman Jason Fornicola said. The video, which Sandy Springs produced, features local students celebrating and honoring King’s message of hope and service to others, he added.

