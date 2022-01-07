ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What is the Black Lung Excise Tax, and why is it important?

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ1BF_0dfiWDD800

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Joe Manchin saying he would not support President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better Plan’ also come with a denial of a four-year extension of the Black Lung Excise Tax that was included in the bill. But what is this tax and why is it so important?

According to the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center , the Black Lung Excise Tax rate has been nearly cut in half, affecting miners across the country. Gary Hairston, President of the National Black Lung Association is worried about how the recent cut will impact miners, especially in West Virginia.

“Now that the excise tax has fallen in half, we are worried about what the implications could be for the future of benefits including the possibility of jeopardizing the availability of benefits or impacting our healthcare one day. We plan on reminding Congress how important our benefits are to the state of West Virginia and miners reliant on these benefits and hope to see an extension passed soon,” Hairston said.

8-year-old’s pair of bear dogs rescued in Monroe County

What is the Black Lung Excise Tax?

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the Black Lung Benefits Act was enacted in 1977, by Congress, to compensate miners with pneumoconiosis more commonly known as black lung disease. The CRS said the purpose of this Act is to provide benefits to coal miners who are totally disabled due to black lung and to the surviving dependents of miners whose death was due to such disease

Section 4121 of the Internal Revenue Code says there is an excise tax on domestically produced coal. The taxes collected on the sales of coal are deposited to the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund to finance black lung benefits to affected miners.

Jan. 6 brings Democrats, Cheneys together — with GOP mostly absent

According to the CRS, producers of coal in the U.S. are liable for the tax with the first sale or use of the produced coal. The tax is imposed as two rates, depending on if the coal is from underground or surface mines. The IRS said the tax on deep mined coal is the lower $1.10 a ton or 4.4 percent of the sales price. The tax on surface mined coal is the lower of $.55 a ton or 4.4 percent of the sales price.

The CRS also said the primary source of revenue for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is the excise tax. If the excise tax is not enough to fund the benefits, the trust fund may borrow from the general fund of the Treasury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Man from Ohio arrested after high-speed chase in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A man from Columbus, Ohio was arrested by police after reportedly leading them on a high-speed chase in Mercer County. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9:20 pm, law enforcement was conducting road patrols at the Barrier A Toll plaza on I-77 South, when officers saw a Chevy Tahoe come through the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginians tell 59News what they want lawmakers to focus on in 2022

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The start of a new year means the beginning of a new legislative session and new issues for lawmakers to focus on. With record-breaking inflation, COVID-19 cases on the rise and a new emphasis on economic opportunity in the Mountain State, 59News wanted to know what people in Beckley think lawmakers […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOLF

Why you might get two stimulus checks in February

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — While many have become accustomed to receiving monthly stimulus checks, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s refusal to support President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan means those payments will not continue in 2022. Because the IRS needed Congress to pass...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
syracuse.com

Will there be another stimulus check because of omicron variant?

The rising case numbers of COVID-19 that have been attributed to the omicron variant have left some wondering if the federal government will distribute a fourth round of direct payments in the form of a stimulus check. In the past, the imminent or ongoing threat of another wave of COVID-19...
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Live Updates on Fourth Stimulus Check, Tax Refunds & Other Federal Programmes

Citizens hoping for fourth stimulus checks, there might be bad news. There isn’t any confirmation or update from the federal government about the fourth stimulus checks. But still, numerous financial support programs can help Americans fight the crisis in this pandemic situation. State governments have taken the matter into their hands and have launched several incentive programs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Tax Code#Trust Fund#Pneumoconiosis#Crs#Democrats#Gop
The Conversation U.S.

Who benefits from a break on federal student loan payments? An economist answers 3 questions

Although President Joe Biden has extended the pause on federal student loan payments from February 1 to May 1 – a move that includes a suspension of interest on the loans – some advocates want the president to cancel student loan debt altogether. Here, economist William Chittenden illuminates who benefits and who pays when borrowers get a break on paying back their federal student loans. 1. How helpful is this pause to individual borrowers? It depends. 18.1 million borrowers – out of 43.4 million borrowers – were making federal student loan payments prior to the current loan pause. Now, these borrowers will continue...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
NBC News

Federal rental aid program undergoes change to meet shifting demand

A record amount of federal rental assistance was put into the pockets of struggling renters by state and local governments in November, as the Biden administration initiates changes aimed at providing more funds to areas with high demand. The Treasury Department said Friday that $2.9 billion was distributed to 665,000...
HOUSE RENT
morningbrew.com

Why are taxes so confusing?

The next time you read a juicy headline about the drama on Real Housewives of New Jersey, remember this: The US tax system is even messier. And the effect of that mess? It is nearly impossible to understand and correctly file your taxes. The average American taxpayer spends 13 hours preparing and filing their taxes, according to a 2013 estimate from the IRS (updating this stat is low on the tax authority’s to-do list, I see).
INCOME TAX
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy