EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the December jobs report

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs, with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. The Labor Department also said Friday that the nation's unemployment rate fell...
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released its December employment report, which showed that the economy added just 199,000 jobs in the last month of 2021. The leisure and hospitality sector trended upward but added just 53,000 jobs in December and a total of 2.6 million jobs in 2021. Still, employment in the industry is down 1.2 million jobs since February 2020, a loss of 7.2 percent.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans reluctant to return to the workforce.
The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, falling short of expectations. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, a significant drop from January when the unemployment rate was 6.3%. Revisions added 141,000 new jobs to the previous two months' job reports. Employment...
The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December – well below the 300,000+ expected – as the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most of the job gains were in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation...
Last month, even before the Omicron variant of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the 2021 holiday travel season, the U.S. job market continued its downturn, with December marking the smallest monthly gain of the year, according to the recently released Bureau of Labor Statistics' December employment report.
December's job gains in the truck transportation sector reported Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics were one of the lowest since the industry began to climb out of the losses inflicted by the pandemic. They also marked a notable benchmark: There were more truck transportation jobs in December...
