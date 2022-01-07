ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Plays Matchmaker for Single Parents in ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ Trailer

By Selome Hailu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max debuted a trailer for “My Mom, Your Dad,” a reality dating series premiering on Jan. 13 with eight episodes. Yvonne Orji, the actress and comedian known for starring as Molly Carter in HBO’s recently concluded comedy series “Insecure,” serves as host. “My Mom, Your Dad” sees a group of...

Watch Freeform’s ‘Single Drunk Female’ Starring Sophia Black-D’Elia Official Trailer

Freeform today revealed the trailer for the highly anticipated comedy “Single Drunk Female,” from Jenni Konner (“Girls,” “Camping”) and Simone Finch (“The Connors”), which will debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday,, January 20, starting at 10 p.m. After its premiere, the series will air new episodes Thursdays at 10:30 p.m., also available the next day on Hulu.
With Insecure, Issa Rae perfected the friendship sitcom that Living Single invented

"Since Yvette Lee Bowser’s Khadijah housed her wild friends in her luxurious New York apartment on Living Single, which kicked off in 1993 (a full year before Friends), Black friends on television invited young Black adults to compare their professional progress, the sincerity of their lovers, and the strengths of their friendships with what they saw onscreen," says Joelle Monique. "It happened again in 2000 with Mara Brock Akil’s Girlfriends: Four women at different professional, romantic, and spiritual stages of life relied primarily on their friendships to get them through the hard times. While many iterations of the friendship sitcom exist, a Black woman invented the genre as we know it today, and a Black woman perfected it with Insecure. For a demographic that can boast most educated in the United States and the least desired for marriage, it’s fitting that decade after decade, Black women revisit and reevaluate these cherished relationships with one another on high-profile shows. Before Bowser, sitcoms mostly focused on workplaces, educational institutions, or families, with some outliers like The Odd Couple, Three’s Company, and Golden Girls. These shows focused on the absurdity of these people being friends, centered around the final years of life, or relied on sexual innuendo—or in the case of Golden Girls, all of the above. Before the mid-’90s, most people in their late twenties were married with children or divorced. But as young people began to establish careers before walking down the aisle, the role of friends started to take center stage earlier in life. Friends held holiday dinners, watched over parents when they became ill, and stayed up all night after tragedy struck. Perhaps there was a fifth friend in the Insecure group: the audience. The late bell hooks told us, 'Loving friendships provide us with a space to experience the joy of community in a relationship where we learn to process all our issues, to cope with differences and conflict while staying connected.' Issa Dee attempted to escape reality throughout the entire series. She tried to imagine she could say what she really wanted to say to an enemy, or the different possibilities of a career choice, but the moments deeply embedded in reality—her long walk with Molly around their old campus, sitting alone on the couch that once represented the endless possibilities of new love and now presented a conclusive end to that love—linger in the minds of viewers, and challenge them to face their own insecurities. Insecure showed that doing the internal work leads to the eternal reward of loving friendships. Behind the scenes, it taught Hollywood to look for Black talent because it’s available in abundance. Listen to the impossibly excellent Insecure Playlist on Spotify, or note the ascension of Natasha Rothwell as one of the most promising writer/actors in the industry, or the emergence of showrunner Prentice Penny as a guiding figure in Black television excellence. A TV show cannot be a friend, but sometimes it can feel like one; it can bring you closer to an old friend, or encourage you to seek a new one. Sometimes, saying goodbye to a show that made you feel more seen in its five-season run than you’ve ever felt before can be palpably painful. Thanks to both Issa Rae and Issa Dee for the friendship—it meant everything."
Hilary Duff To Play Matchmaker as Guest Host on 'The Bachelor'

Hilary Duff has many talents, and helping others on their quest for love seems to be one of them. The How I Met Your Father star will be appearing on the second episode of Season 26 of The Bachelor to help leading man Clayton Echard during his first group date.
‘My Mom, Your Dad’: Their college-age children play matchmaker for the middle-aged on likable reality show

Full disclosure: I’m not a huge fan of “reality” programming, though I’ve been known to click over to “The Bachelor” just in time to catch some soap opera-gorgeous person crying and saying, “I didn’t expect to actually find love on this journey,” and I used to watch “Survivor” back in the day and I had a mild addiction to “Pawn Stars” for a couple of years and I’m aware there are some Real Housewives and some 600-lb. lives and who hasn’t gone “Dancing with the Stars” and every time I click across “Shark Tank” or “Undercover Boss” I have to watch for at least a segment or two, and —
HBOMax Introduces Yvonne Orji As Host Of New Dating Show ‘Your Mom, My Dad’

Just two weeks after fans said goodbye to Mollie Carter on Insecure, HBOMax has released the trailer for Yvonne Orji‘s next project. The actress and comedienne is set to host the streaming service’s latest reality series, a dating show called Your Mom, My Dad. According to Variety, the show stars a cast of single parents nominated to participate in a dating experiment by their college-aged children.
‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
Katie Couric shares shock and heartbreak after sudden loss

Katie Couric has added her voice to the outpouring of grief following the death of Bob Saget. It was announced on Sunday that Full House star Bob had passed away suddenly at the age of 65. The actor was found unresponsive by staff at his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
Paris Jackson Wants to Be in a Marvel Movie as ‘a Superhero or a Supervillain’

Paris Jackson has a few acting credits under her belt. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has appeared on television shows “Star,” “Scream: The TV Series” and “American Horror Stories.” On the film side, we’ve seen her in “Gringo” with Charlize Theron as well as indies “The Space Between” and “Habit.”
Whatever Happened to The Cast Of “My Two Dads?”

My Two Dads ran on NBC from 1987 to 1990, airing for a total of three seasons. The series told the story of two men vying for the affection of the same woman who receive joint custody of her 12-year-old daughter, Nicole Bradford, after her passing. The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, is as follows: “When Marcy Bradford dies, she leaves her teenage daughter, Nicole, in the custody of a father she never met; or rather, two fathers – Michael, a straight-laced and formal man, and Joey, a wild artist. Both were Marcy’s ex-boyfriends, and together, they provide a unique balance of parenting skills for Nicole.” It’s been 30 years since the finale of My Two Dads aired on TV. What has happened to its cast since its last season?
From ‘Gilmore Girls’ to ‘This Is Us,’ Milo Ventimiglia Worked for the Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia has been known as a favorite TV boyfriend from his time on “Gilmore Girls” and a favorite TV husband from his work on “This Is Us.” In between, there have been countless other memorable roles, including on “American Dreams” and “Heroes” and in the feature film “Rocky Balboa.” But even after all that, the actor-producer-director prefers to think of himself as a “blank slate.” “We can do my hair a particular way or put makeup on or put costumes on and pick up accents and inflections and attitudes — any of that stuff can just transform who I am...
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
