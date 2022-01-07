ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Bill co-sponsored by State Senator Pam Helming creating rural ambulance task force signed into law

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRyD8_0dfiVHhp00

A bill co-sponsored by State Senator Pam Helming creating a Rural Ambulance Task Force has been signed into law.

The 12-member task force will evaluate the unique challenges faced by ambulance service providers in rural areas and make recommendations for improvements to support public health and safety.

Senator Pam Helming said, “It is important that we take an in-depth, comprehensive look at emergency services in rural areas and the unique challenges ambulance providers face, from funding to recruitment to resources. It is critical that residents of our rural communities have access to timely emergency care. Thank you to Covert Town Supervisor Mike Reynolds for partnering with me to bring local stakeholders to the table to seek solutions supporting rural EMS and the people who rely on their lifesaving services.”

Syed Ahmed Mustafa, President and CEO of Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support (NEQALS) said, “As a first responder with over 30 years’ experience, much in rural areas, I can attest to the unique needs and challenges of our rural Emergency Medical Services. Our EMTs and paramedics, both volunteer and career, are heroes in every sense of the word and we need to take an in-depth look at how to bolster staffing levels and provide the resources these agencies need in order to continue providing the safety net and lifesaving services communities throughout the state need. The establishment of this task force is a crucial step forward to meeting the needs of our rural EMS providers and I thank Senator Helming for her leadership on this issue and getting this bill passed and signed into law.”

Michael Reynolds, Covert Town Supervisor said, “Thank you Senator Helming for supporting our local rural municipalities’ efforts encouraging Governor Hochul to sign bill S.3503-C. The Town of Covert Council members fully recognize that ambulance services provide critical emergency health care to rural communities, and with that comes budgetary increases and extreme tax burdens to low income and disadvantaged communities. Along with Senator Helming, the Town of Covert strongly supports this bill. Establishing this task force to study the needs of rural ambulances throughout New York State is essential, literally, to our life support services.”

Matt Sproul, Chief of Canandaigua Emergency Squad said, “We are extremely fortunate to have Senator Pam Helming and others understand that emergency services are at a critical point. In rural areas, patients are not receiving the emergency care that they may need in a timely fashion due to many variables. Establishing the New York State Rural Ambulance Services Task Force will add significant value to understand the complexities and barriers that ambulances face day to day, such as adequate numbers of certified staff, reimbursement for operations, and equipment issues. Unless there is significant change, more EMS agencies will have to close which will be detrimental to our communities.”

Last summer, Senator Helming co-hosted a rural ambulance roundtable with regional EMS providers and state, county and local officials. Advocating for the needs of rural ambulances and emergency first responders remains a top priority for Senator Helming this legislative session.

“Our local ambulance and EMS services are always looking for volunteers and this is a great way to serve your neighbors and community. Thank you to all of our local EMS professionals for their dedicated service to the people of our communities,” said Senator Helming.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Lieutenant David Cirencione announces candidacy for Ontario County Sheriff

An Ontario County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant is running for the top job. FingerLakesDailyNews.com reports David Cirencione announced his candidacy for Sheriff Monday. The Republican currently oversees the Criminal Investigation Division. “I’m running for Sheriff because my 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership will bring stability back to the Sheriff’s Office,” said Cirencione. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving – as a police officer, as a volunteer firefighter, and as a husband and father – and this is a natural next step to utilize my skills and experience to make Ontario County a safer place to live, work, raise a family and retire.”
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Oneida County announces no more contact tracing, too many COVID-19 cases to keep up

The Oneida County Health Department says it will no longer provide contact tracing for those who test positive for COVID-19. CNY Central quotes County Executive Anthony Picente as saying “The surging omicron variant has led to a staggering number of daily positive COVID-19 infections,” said Picente. “There is no way that local health departments can keep up with the overwhelming volume, so beginning today, we will no longer contact trace cases. Isolation and quarantining must now be self-maintained. Positive infections will continue to be notified, and we will still provide case investigation in some instances.”
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Government
Canandaigua, NY
Health
FingerLakes1.com

Schuyler County schedules at-home COVID-19 test kit distribution

Schuyler County has received a shipment of at-home COVID-19 test kits and will begin distributing them this week. According to County Administrator Fonda Chronis, “The state has sent COVID test kits to all counties so that we can get them out to residents. Schuyler’s Office of Emergency Management has coordinated with community stakeholders to distribute these tests as widely as possible. They’ve worked hard to make sure these tests are conveniently available to as many of our residents as possible. I only wish we had more to give out.”
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Helming
FingerLakes1.com

City of Geneva assembles temporary management team in wake of Gerling, Blowers departures

The Geneva City Council has named Jennifer Slywka acting city manager. The Finger Lakes Times reports Slywka, currently the city’s Human Resources Director, will be paid a stipend of $750 per week to take on the additional duties. She will take over for Sage Gerling, who recently announced her departure. She will serve until a permanent replacement is hired or until July 31. “We’ve been through this before and Jen has carried the torch before” said Mayor Steve Valentino. Slywka served as acting City Manager when Rich Rising departed in 2008.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Opt in or out? No word yet from two Cayuga County towns on marijuana decisions

The December 31st deadline for opting out of marijuana retail sales and on-site consumption has passed, but we still don’t know some communities’ decisions. The Citizen reports there’s been no official word out of the town of Sempronius and Throop. The towns of Venice and Scipio and the village of Jordan all opted out of both sales and on-site consumption. Officials from those communities said they based their decisions on what their residents told them. They also cited concerns, as did many communities in the Finger Lakes, about the fact that the state board that is supposed to regulate marijuana has yet to issue any regulations.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Confusion continues around bail reform data: Understanding how ‘qualifying offenses’ play a role

Why was bail reform data posted by New York State pulled earlier this week? What does it mean for the effectiveness of criminal justice reform?. State officials told The Albany Times Union that it was an error in the data being ‘too inclusive’. The state elaborated on that error, noting that it included data on individuals who were further through the court system than originally intended.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Volunteers#State#Ems#Covert Town Supervisor
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County Legislature chooses first woman chair in its 50 year history

The Yates County Legislature has chosen the first woman chair in its 50 year history. The Chronicle-Express reports District 3 legislator Leslie Church, who represents Milo, was elected 8-6 over incumbent Douglas Paddock, who represents Italy, Jerusalem and Middlesex in District 1. Casting votes for Paddock were Legislators Dan Banach, Ed Bronson, Tim Cutler, Dick Harper, Bill Holgate, and Paddock. Casting votes for Church were Legislators Terry Button, Carlie Chilson, newly elected Jessie Jayne and Mark Morris, Patrick Killen, Bonnie Percy, Rick Willson, and Church.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Finger Lakes honors six outstanding nurses in Clinical Ladder program

Finger Lakes Health is proud to recognize six outstanding nurses who have exceeded expectations in achieving recognition for their professional development through the Clinical Ladder program. The Clinical Ladder Program is a structured system that provides nursing staff career advancement while remaining in the clinical setting providing direct patient care....
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester Regional Health announces new visitor guidelines to take effect Tuesday

Rochester Regional Health has announced new visitation guidelines that will take effect Tuesday. The change is being made due to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the increased number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area. Visitors must wear masks and must enter at designated locations, where they’ll undergo temperature checks. Anyone with COVID symptoms within the last ten days, or who has a temperature over 100 degrees, will not be allowed to visit. Patients will be allowed only one bedside visitor at a time.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn residents who received COVID-related property tax exemptions last year will get them automatically this year

The Auburn City Council is helping residents cut through some red tape. At last week’s meeting, the Council voted to grant anyone who received a COVID-related property tax exemption last year to get the same exemption this year, without having to reapply. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason says the decision makes it easier on the largely senior citizen population that got the exemptions.
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva City Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz announces his resignation

Geneva City Supervisor Greg Bendzlowicz is resigning. The Finger Lakes Times reports Bendzlowicz announced at Thursday’s organizational meeting that he will be moving to Naples with his fiancé. “I am truly honored to have been part of this outstanding board,” he told fellow supervisors. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time on this board and serving my community, city, county and state.”
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy