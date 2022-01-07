ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swindon Town v Manchester City Live Commentary, 07/01/2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's City who'll be in the fourth round draw then, while Swindon's FA Cup adventure ends for the season. That's all for now. Goodbye!. City will be pleased with their outing in Guardiola's absence. They...

Jesus
The Independent

Arsenal's FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Manchester United v Aston Villa Match Preview, 10/01/2022

The Red Devils will welcome the Villans whom they have defeated in 10 of their 12 FA Cup meetings. Aston Villa will visit Old Trafford for their FA Cup encounter against Manchester United with a spot in the fourth round of the competition up for grabs. The Red Devils, under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Manchester City#Swindon Town V#English
The Independent

Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ashley Cole: Police investigate alleged racist abuse of pundit at Swindon FA Cup tie

Police are investigating allegations that racist abuse was directed at former England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City on Friday night.Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was pitchside as part of ITV’s presentation team for Town’s 4-1 third-round defeat at the County Ground.Supt Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said in a statement: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in regards to reports of racial abuse...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp talks up Kaide Gordon's finishing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kaide Gordon’s “nose” for a goal after the 17-year-old became the club’s youngster FA Cup scorer in the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury There was briefly a sniff of an upset when the League One visitors took a 27th-minute lead through Daniel Udoh with their first shot on target.However, Gordon, who at 17 years and 96 days also became the club’s second-youngest all-time scorer after Ben Woodburn equalised with a composed finish and Fabinho’s penalty put them in front just before half-time.Substitute Roberto Firmino’s backheel was his first goal at Anfield since December 2020 with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

FA Cup hero McTominay a future Man Utd captain, says Rangnick

The Scotland star was on target again on Monday to lead his side past their Premier League rivals. Ralf Rangnick tipped Scott McTominay to one day don the captain's armband for Manchester United after the midfielder led his side to FA Cup third round victory over Aston Villa on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Kagawa joins Sint-Truiden on free transfer

The Japan international is embarking on the next stage of his career in Belgium after being released by PAOK. Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa has joined Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truiden on a free transfer. Kagawa had been facing an uncertain future after being released by PAOK in mid-December,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal must pay £150m to land Vlahovic

Wijnaldum has no interest in Newcastle return (Football Insider) Palace open talks for Arsenal striker Nketiah (The Times) Barca hold talks with ex-Chelsea star Oscar (TNT Sports) Arsenal must pay £150m to land Vlahovic (Daily Mail) Newcastle to battle Brighton for Senesi. 2022-01-11T14:45:00.000Z 17:45. Newcastle are, according to Football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Tuchel defends playing Pulisic at wing-back for Chelsea and is confident USMNT star can 'play a lot of minutes'

The Blues boss has been making use of an American forward’s versatility and sees benefits to being able to fill a number of different positions. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has defended his decision to play Christian Pulisic as a right wing-back, with an American forward being tipped to “play a lot of minutes” while posting the “numbers” he deserves.
PREMIER LEAGUE

