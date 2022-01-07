Prison City’s Mass Riot IPA a big hit on beer app Untappd

India Pale Ale, or IPA, is one of the most popular beers in the country and an Auburn brewery has one of the most popular IPA’s in the US.

The Citizen reports Prison City Brewing’s Mass Riot IPA was among the 12 most popular in the country, according to the beer app Untappd. The New England-style IPA had an average user rating of 4.36 out of 5, based on over 6,000 ratings. Mass Riot checks in at 6.8% alcohol by volume and is made with Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic hops.

Prison City owners owners Marc and Dawn Schulz told The Citizen they were “pretty shocked” to see their beer listed among some of the most popular brews in the country. The first year the beer was released, 2016, it was top rated in a blind taste test of 247 IPA’s by Paste Magazine. It was ranked sixth two years later. It also won a Gold Medal in New England IPA category at the 2019 TAP New York Craft Beer and Food Festival.

What makes this honor special for Prison City is that it is chosen not by experts or beer critics, but by every day beer drinkers.

The good news for Mass Riot fans is that they can get one. In years past, the relatively small size of the brewery’s system and the popularity of the beer meant it sold out shortly after each release. Since then, Prison City opened its urban farm location at 251 North St. in late 2020. These days, Mass Riot is usually on tap at the original location and the urban farm.

