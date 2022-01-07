ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security: $1,567 going out in 5 days

 3 days ago

In just 5 days some Social Security recipients will see the new checks worth an average of $1,657.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBngg_0dfiUlxI00

These will be the very first Social Security checks with the COLA 5.9% increase in them.

The average increase is about $92 dollars per month.

Social Security January checks

If you have a birthday that lands between the 1st and 10th of any month, you’ll see your check on the second Wednesday of each month.

This means this month, those people will see their checks on Jan. 12.

The next checks will go out on Jan. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th.

The final checks are going out the fourth Wednesday, Jan. 26, for anyone with birthdays on and after the 21st.

If you’re married you can expect your joint increase to be around $154, bringing your monthly average to $2,753.

Disabled workers will see their checks go from $1,252 to $1,358.

SSI payments in January

SSI will see the 5.9% increase as well.

8 million Americans that collect SSI benefits saw their first increased check on Dec. 30, 2021.

They get their benefits on the first of every month, unless there’s a holiday or another reason. If that’s the case they’ll get it the business day before instead of the month it’s for.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

