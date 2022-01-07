ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Not listed on injury report

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Wagner (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lopez
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Magic
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Domantas Sabonis trade rumors: What Pacers star brings, potential trade destinations

It’s been pretty quiet on the Domantas Sabonis front lately. Back on Dec. 7, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz reported that the Pacers were “receptive in trade dialogue with rival teams regarding multiple veteran players” on their roster, including Sabonis. A few days later, Charania added that the two-time All-Star is “expected to generate strong interest” around the league and will be “among the attractive players who could be available in a trade.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy