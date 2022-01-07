ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Jabari Parker: Will be waived

Parker will be waived by the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic...

“Whoever is your agent, fire him” Charles Barkley and Shaq fire shots at Dennis Schroder for turning down offer from Lakers

Dennis Schroder became the biggest troll of the NBA fans when he rejected the 4 years, $84 million extensions deal from LA Lakers. The German basketball player put a bet on himself and tried to prove his worth more than the deal with the Lakers which he and his agent failed miserably and later Schroder have to sign a $6 million deal with Boston Celtics.
Celtics Reportedly Open For Business — But Won’t Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen Brown

BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is exactly one month away. With the Celtics stuck in the mud at 19-21, Brad Stevens is expected to cash in on some pieces on the Boston roster before the trade buzzer sounds. That will not, however, include franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. For all the talk that the Jays need to be broken up outside of Causeway Street, that is not how the Celtics feel among themselves. In a piece mostly about where the Ben Simmons trade talks stand, The Athletic’s Shams Charania threw in a nugget about the Celtics’ approach to...
Jabari Parker
#Celtics#Boston
NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Waiving Former Celtics Big Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall reportedly is on his way out of Cleveland. The former Boston Celtics big has been waived by the Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Fall had signed with Cleveland in September on what eventually was converted to a two-way deal. He appeared in 11 games with...
This Jazz-Celtics Trade Lands Joe Ingles In Boston

Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals last season was disappointing, but the Utah Jazz once again look like one of the better teams in the NBA this season. Through their first 40 games of the season, the Jazz are 28-12 and just 2.5 games back...
Boston Celtics
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
