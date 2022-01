On January 3rd, at about 1:15 PM, a car burglary occurred at a business at 2312 Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland. Someone illegally entered into a vehicle and removed miscellaneous items and cash. A witness said that the suspect got into a white Audi sedan (with gray spots on the front left fender) and left the area immediately. A white SUV also left at the same time, and may have been involved too.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO