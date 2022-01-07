ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tom Green, 50, looks unrecognizable after ditching Hollywood to live in a log cabin in rural Canada

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TOM Green looked unrecognizable with a full beard and long hair after leaving Hollywood to live in a log cabin in rural Canada.

The actor opted to leave the country to live a more "laid-back" lifestyle after achieving major success in the entertainment industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W979c_0dfiUPUC00
Tom Green looked unrecognizable sporting long hair and a beard after leaving Hollywood to live in a cabin in Canada Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQWZb_0dfiUPUC00
The actor often posts live-streams showcasing his new life in Ottawa Credit: Getty

Tom, 50, shocked fans with his new look after he moved back to his native land, distancing himself from the Hollywood scene.

Recently the comedian gave his followers a glimpse at his new life on his Instagram page, showcasing his view of the beautiful snowy landscape while walking his dog, Charlie, near his home in Ottawa.

The film star then took time to answer fan's questions while sitting in his quaint log cabin, before venturing outside to enjoy the cold weather with his furry companion.

The video lasted over an hour of the star taking viewers around with him throughout his home and to enjoy the outdoors.

Tom often uses the platform to post similar clips and photos of his new quiet lifestyle living in the woods.

In a follow-up video, The Tom Green Show host explained the reason behind his long live-streams, calling them "ridiculous."

"I wanted you to know that I know that this is ridiculous. This thing, these four hour live-streams where I go walking in the woods and all that stuff, you know? I want you to understand that there's a motivation behind it," he began.

"You're probably thinking who the h*** is going to watch all that, right? The answer is: nobody really is going to watch all of it, the amount that I live-stream."

Tom continued: "In fact most people won't even watch five minutes of it and that's where it gets kind of exciting because once you get sort of an hour into somebody's streams, I at this point I am aware that... I'm really only going to be talking to people that are really vibing with what's going on.

"You guys... are a captive audience. And at that point since there's essentially no one watching... I can start slipping in some very experimental and very weird and performance-like silly things... It is fun for me because it's ridiculous."

NEW LIFESTYLE

In a recent interview with Ottawa Magazine, Tom opened up about his newfound lifestyle and how it has helped him become "creatively relaxed" in his career.

"I’ve been developing a lot of new technical and creative skills with my photography and with music. I’m recording an album now. I’m also going to be putting together a photography exhibit, as well, of some of my work that I’ve done as I’ve travelled around in my van," the comic revealed about his future endeavors.

Tom also discussed what drew him towards the wilderness, away from the hustle and bustle of California, which he explained: "There’s a little bit more of a laid-back attitude, lots of green space and outdoor places to go walking without the congestion and some of the negative things that come with being in some huge cities."

The Road Trip star is happy with his secluded small-town living saying: "When I’m in Ottawa, I definitely feel a sense of being home. When I was in Los Angeles, it was always exciting and cool to be there, but it never really felt like home."

CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS

Tom gained prominence in the entertainment industry in the 1990s when his TV show, The Tom Green Show aired on MTV.

His success continued to grow as he appeared in films like Road Trip, Charlie's Angels, Freddy Got Fingered, among others.

He was briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore from 2001-2002.

Later in his career, he also hosted the internet talk show, Tom Green's House Tonight while continuing his stand-up comedy career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcw9k_0dfiUPUC00
Tom recently explained that he prefers his quiet lifestyle in Ottawa as it is more 'laid-back' Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KJyJ_0dfiUPUC00
Toms gained prominence in the industry when his TV show, The Tom Green Show aired on MTV in the 1990s Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvsxr_0dfiUPUC00
He was briefly married to Drew Barrymore from 2001-2002 Credit: Getty

Comments / 33

Timothy Hover
2d ago

kind of sad that his marriage to Drew Barrymore is under the listing of achievements!

Reply(4)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Radar Online.com

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Teen Daughter Vivienne Sashays Out Of Dance Class In Rare Sighting As Parents' Custody War Rages On

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's teenage daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt appeared happy and cheerful while leaving dance class as her parents' nasty custody war continues. The famous exes' 13-year-old spawn was photographed exiting ballet class in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Changing out of her leotard and tights, Vivienne snuck past photographers wearing casual black sweats and a hooded sweatshirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Tom Green
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Canada#Hollywood#Long Live#Angels
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
297K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy