'I don't think COVID is here to stay, but having COVID in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay': Biden insists there WILL be a new normal in the virus fight with very mixed message

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

President Biden admitted Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is 'not here to stay' but the virus itself is 'probably here to stay.'

'Covid -- as we're dealing with it now -- is not here to stay,' Biden told reporters Friday from the White House. 'Having Covid in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay.'

The president's admission comes after several of his former health advisors have come out and urged the White House to adopt a strategy of treating Covid-19 as the 'new normal.'

Biden ran on a campaign promising to 'defeat the virus,' and just last summer promised July 4th would mark the U.S.' independence from Covid.

Just in the last two weeks, Covid-19 cases have risen 227% for an average of 610,989 by Thursday. The nation reported over 1 million cases on Monday.

At the same time, hospitalizations have risen 65% in the last two weeks and deaths have risen 2% to an average of 1,404 per day.

On Thursday, the US recorded 786,824 new infections, an increase from the prior day and the third highest count since the pandemic began, following only the numbers recorded on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, 1,870 deaths were reported Thursday.

Biden said that the U.S. is growing testing capacity and treatments available to ease the virus' impact.

'Covid -- as we're dealing with it now -- is not here to stay,' Biden told reporters Friday from the White House. 'Having Covid in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay'

'We have so many more tools we're developing, and continue to develop, that can contain Covid and other strains of Covid,' he said. 'We're going to be able to control this. The new normal is not going to be what it is now; it's going to be better.'

On Friday it was reported that the White House was finally nearing a deal to send out the 500,000 at-home Covid tests that it purchased for Americans.

In a series of articles published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, six of Biden's former health advisors call for improved surveillance, testing, masking and ventilation that will allow the nation to live with the virus.

But that same day, press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that the White House's goal remained to 'defeat the virus.'

'Well, of course, the president's ultimate goal continues to be to defeat the virus,' she said.

'As the US moves from crisis to control, this national strategy needs to be updated,' the health officials wrote.

'Policy makers need to specify the goals and strategies for the 'new normal' of life with COVID-19 and communicate them clearly to the public.'

They are the latest to suggest that the effort to reduce virus levels to zero is the wrong approach.

They were all members of a medical board that advised Biden during the transition, and include Dr. Luciana Borio, former acting chief scientist at the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist, medical ethicist and University of Pennsylvania professor.

Their papers argue that the new normal should place COVID-19 within the constellation of circulating respiratory viruses.

To better prepare for future outbreaks, public health officials should draft benchmarks - such as numbers of hospitalizations and deaths - that should trigger emergency measures.

'The 'new normal' requires recognizing that SARS-CoV-2 is but one of several circulating respiratory viruses that include influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and more,' write Emanuel, Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, and Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert at New York University.

'COVID-19 must now be considered among the risks posed by all respiratory viral illnesses combined.'

They point out that Biden proclaimed ''we've gained the upper hand against this virus,' and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed its guidance for mask wearing and socializing' in July 2021, only for Delta and Omicron to upend things again.

Rather than a 'perpetual state of emergency,' a new pandemic strategy, better access to testing and better data collection would allow the country to react to peaks when necessary.

The authors call for every person in the United States to have access to low-cost testing. They say Biden's plan to buy 500 million rapid tests is not enough.

And they say surveillance systems must be improved.

'The recent emergence of the Omicron variant has highlighted the need for a comprehensive, nationwide environmental surveillance system that includes wastewater and air sampling to monitor for potential outbreaks of viral and bacterial illnesses,' they write.

The authors said they had made their views knows to Biden officials.

'We understand that they have their hands full and are working to try to do everything right to get through this surge,' Dr. Rick Bright, the chief executive of the Rockefeller Foundation's Pandemic Prevention Institute, and author of two of the pieces, told the New York Times.

'But at the same time, we think a lot of work still needs to be done to see through that smoke to see how this is going to end, and start laying down steps for how we will be able to live a normal life with' the virus.

