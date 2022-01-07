ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood drive Saturday in support of C.O.P.S Arkansas

By Alexis Nalley
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Bleed Blue Blood Drive to support the work the Arkansas chapter of C.O.P.S does is all set for Jan. 8.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, C.O.P.S Arkansas and KARK are partnering with the Arkansas Blood Institute to support the blood drive.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, the drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MidTowne Shopping Center.

Nationwide blood shortage may worsen if flu cases spike

C.O.P.S Arkansas will receive a $10 donation from the Arkansas Blood Institute Greater Good Program for every successful blood donation, organizers said.

