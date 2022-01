Earlier this week I had the privilege of chatting with Ethan Langley, he is the owner of American RV Restoration in Longview, Texas. He recently had the television network A&E visit his business as he will be featured on an upcoming episode of 'Shipping Wars'. But while chatting with him about the upcoming show I discovered Ethan also has one of the coolest collections of items in East Texas as he has quite a few large play toys that were once used in the kid's play area at McDonald's locations.

