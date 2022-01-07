ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Jackson, TX

Family of teenager beaten at party files lawsuit for more than $50 million

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZfFQ_0dfiUE1R00
Family of beaten teenager sues classmates for $50 million File photo. (William_Potter/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The family of a teenager who was brutally beaten outside a party last month has filed a lawsuit against several of his classmates and their parents.

Cole Hagen, a 16-year-old member of the Brazoswood High School football team, was severely injured by the beating, suffering two skull fractures and a broken clavicle, KTRK reported.

In an update on Facebook posted on Christmas, Cole’s brother said Cole was released as an inpatient from the hospital and will now get outpatient treatment. In the lawsuit, Hagen’s family said Cole is continuing to miss his junior year in high school and “will likely not be able to play sports in either high school or college in the future.”

Two teenagers are accused of luring Cole Hagen out of the party he attended in December by telling him his truck was hit, while a third is accused of then attacking Hagen, slamming him to the concrete and throwing elbows, according to a witness, KTRK reported. The teenagers have all been charged with aggravated assault.

The lawsuit asks for $50 million in damages from the attackers and more than a dozen other people, listed because they allegedly knew about the plan to attack Cole, KHOU reported.

The lawsuit also accuses one of the parents of giving alcohol to minors at the party.

Cole Hagan Lawsuit by National Content Desk on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Student injured in stabbing at Indiana high school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a high school student injured Tuesday morning in Indiana. South Bend police were called to John Adams High School just after 8 a.m. and found a student wounded. The student was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lake Jackson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lake Jackson, TX
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Defense lawyer wants indefinite suspension of breath tests

The lawyer leading the fight against the Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing wants the suspension of breath test evidence in statewide prosecutions to be indefinite. Springfield Based Attorney Joseph Bernard filed a new motion Friday accusing the lab responsible for maintaining breathalyzers in Massachusetts of withholding important information from all parties involved in the six-year legal battle. It’s the latest filing in ongoing litigation challenging the scientific reliability of breath test results in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy