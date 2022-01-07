Sea Life Park gets ready to unveil new seabird sanctuary
The sanctuary has been helping seabirds since the 1970s. Every year, several hundred birds are brought to Sea Life Park. They are then rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
The sanctuary has been helping seabirds since the 1970s. Every year, several hundred birds are brought to Sea Life Park. They are then rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0