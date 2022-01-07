ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sea Life Park gets ready to unveil new seabird sanctuary

KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5ZnY_0dfiTz2100

The sanctuary has been helping seabirds since the 1970s. Every year, several hundred birds are brought to Sea Life Park. They are then rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

KHON2

KHON2

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

