ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

EXPLAINER: Where are the COVID-19 tests that Biden promised?

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ZEKE MILLER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4hVD_0dfiTucO00
Virus Outbreak-Biden-Home Tests FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. Delivery of the first batch of the 500 million tests isn't expected until early January 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free to people to use at home. But despite high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped, White House officials said.

DOES THE GOVERNMENT HAVE THE TESTS?

Not yet. This week marked the close of an initial bidding period for test manufacturers to apply to the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services for contracts to make the tests. The first contract, worth $51.6 million, was awarded Thursday and a second for 13.3 million tests was assigned Friday. Additional contracts will be signed in the coming weeks, officials said. All 500 million kits will not arrive at the same time. They will be delivered in batches over months.

WHEN WILL THE TEST KITS BE DELIVERED?

The federal government is expected to get delivery of the first batch of tests “over the next week or so," according to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. Americans will start receiving them “in the coming weeks” he added.

MY DRUGSTORE DOESN’T HAVE ANY TESTS. HOW CAN I GET A FREE KIT FROM THE GOVERNMENT?

You’ll go to a new government website to request a kit, but the site won’t be operating until after the first batch of test kits has been delivered to the government. “We’re obviously not going to put the website up until there are tests available,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month.

The Postal Service will handle fulfillment and shipment of tests to Americans’ doorsteps, officials said.

WHICH HOME TEST WILL I GET?

It's unclear. But Psaki noted that the Food and Drug Administration has approved several different brands of rapid home tests that are currently on the market. While they are packaged differently and may use slightly different procedures, officials said, their mechanisms of detection and effectiveness are generally the same.

WILL I BE LIMITED TO ONE TEST OR CAN I REQUEST MULTIPLE?

To be determined. Officials are also working on policies for how frequently people can request a free test. That's expected to come with a new focus on educating Americans about best practices for when they should take a test.

WHY IS BIDEN BUYING THESE TEST KITS?

It represents an acknowledgement by the president that the administration needs to do more to increase access to COVID-19 testing, which is an important tool to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In cases where infected people show symptoms or not, testing is the only way to find out if they have the virus so they can avoid being out and about and potentially spreading disease.

Demand for test kits soared as the holidays neared and people grew eager to test themselves and their families before traveling and as the easily transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly in just a few weeks to become dominant strain in the U.S.

Biden's promise of 500 million test kits is in addition to the administration's earlier pledge to send 50 million rapid tests to community health centers across the country.

HOW MUCH WILL THE PROGRAM COST?

The purchase will be paid for with money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Biden signed into law in March, the White House said. The exact cost will be known soon.

IS THERE ANOTHER WAY TO GET A TEST KIT FOR FREE

Starting Jan. 15, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of at-home testing, the same way they cover the cost of PCR lab tests. People will have the option of buying tests at a store or online, then seeking reimbursement from their health insurance provider. Those with public health insurance through Medicare or Medicaid, or without insurance, will be directed to the forthcoming website to order tests or to community health centers in their area offering free testing.

WILL THE GOVERNMENT PROGRAM MAKE IT HARDER FOR ME TO FIND A TEST AT THE DRUGSTORE?

White House officials say the government tests are coming from new manufacturing capacity and should not interfere with existing supplies that drugstores, health clinics and state governments are relying on.

“These are additional tests," Zients said, made possible by the fact that the FDA has authorized many new ones in the last few months. “So, there’s a lot more capacity for rapid tests.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering. - Prevent discrimination - The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Under-pressure Biden takes gamble on voting rights reform

Caught between fierce pressure from the left and right, President Joe Biden was set Tuesday to endorse a risky bid to force voting rights reforms through the Senate, arguing that US democracy faces a "defining" moment. Biden flew to Atlanta, Georgia, the crucible of the civil rights movement, for a major speech urging reforms that will decide whether the country chooses "democracy over autocracy," according to excerpts released by the White House. Coming off a powerful speech last week to mark the January 6 anniversary of an attempt by Donald Trump's supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Biden was set to describe the fate of the two bills under consideration in the Senate as "a turning point" in history. It's a high-risk, high-gain issue for Biden, who is infuriating Republicans, while also trying to balance the more conservative wing of his party with the increasingly frustrated Black community.
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Voting rights groups worry Biden's Ga. speech comes too late

President Joe Biden in recent days has singled out the protection of voting rights in the U.S. as a top priority for action, and he's heading to Georgia with the vice president to help cement that point. But some civil rights activists, uninterested in another speech, don't want to hear it. Biden on Tuesday will pay tribute to civil rights battles past — visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit, and placing a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King. His speech isn’t...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Ap#White House#Americans#Drugstore#The Postal Service
WTAJ

Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into a critical midterm election year, the top political concerns of Americans are shifting in ways that suggest Democrats face considerable challenges to maintaining their control of Congress. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the coronavirus pandemic, once an issue that strongly […]
ALTOONA, PA
The Independent

Biden administration promises $308m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Joe Biden administration has announced.“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Bernie Sanders leads pressure on Joe Biden to make N95 masks free for all

As the Biden administration and CDC take steps to bolster the US’s response to the spread of the Covid-19 variant and its knock-on effects, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is adding pressure to provide free high-grade masks to all Americans.In a tweet Monday, the senator shared a graphic headed “Not all masks are created equal”, which shows the different length of protection against transmission of Covid-19 provided by different masks. Below the table are the words: “We need N95 masks for all.”The senator’s intervention comes as the CDC is reportedly weighing whether to recommend all Americans who can start wearing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy