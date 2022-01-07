ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After This Massive Neck Addition, Romeo Beckham Now Has a Matching Tattoo With Dad David

By Kelsey Garcia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Romeo and David Beckham got matching tattoos . . . years apart. The 19-year-old son of the soccer star recently shared photos of several new tattoos inspired by his...

