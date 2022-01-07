INDIA'S COVID-19 CASES SPREAD

NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India reported more than 27,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with infections sharply rising for a fifth consecutive day, but the chief minister of the capital New Delhi said there was no need to panic, citing low hospitalisation rates. The country's largest cities, including...
More than 1 crore (1,24,02,515) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the 15-18 age group since the inoculation drive began for them on January 3, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative doses administered in the country has increased to over 148.58 crore...
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since late April, health ministry data showed on Monday. It also recorded 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India began administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers and vulnerable elderly people on Monday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuelling an almost eight-fold rise in daily infections since the start of the year. India reported 179,723 new cases on Monday, most of...
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh said on Twitter. He requested everyone who recently came in contact with him to isolate...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate all the people who received their ‘precaution dose’ on the first day of the roll-out. More than 9 lakh ‘precaution doses’ were administered to the eligible age group on the first day, the Union health ministry said. “Overall 82 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, taking India's total vaccination coverage to 152.78 crores,” it added.
India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths. Meanwhile, the country will start administering the booster vaccine dose against the virus to the health care workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from today. Stay with TOI for all updates.
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A diabetic man who died in the western state of Rajasthan was India's first fatality from the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding that overall infections had doubled to 58,097 over the past four days. The health ministry reported that...
The Centre on Friday mandated all international arrivals in India from 'non at-risk' countries to home quarantine for 7 days. Passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries and testing negative on arrival will also need to do the same. Further, travelers will need to undergo an RT-PCR test on the 8th day...
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
The global dementia cases are expected to triple by 2050 and in India the cases will go up by 197%, says a research study. " In 2019, there were an estimated 57·4 million individuals living with dementia globally. We estimated that this number would increase to 83·2 million individuals in 2030, 116 million individuals in 2040, and 152·8 million individuals living with dementia in 2050," the study published in the "The LANCET Public Health" says about global dementia cases.
Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
Demand for COVID-19 testing continues to increase as more people return to school and work amid a spike in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variantNBC Bay Area has reached out to San Francisco for information on testing sites. Updates to come.CVS is offering PCR testing. Go to their website (CVS Minute Clinic), type in your zip code and the website will offer the closest minute clinic near you. Follow the onscreen instructions to set your appointment.
Jharkhand continued to witness a surge with 3,553 fresh Covid-19 invections being reported on Wednesday, higher than 2,681 infections reported on Tuesday, pushing the virus tally to 3,61,518, a health department bulletin said. Five districts of the state accounted for majority of the new cases, the bulletin said. State capital...
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country, several states have imposed stricter restrictions to curb the surge. While some states shut down schools and colleges, states like Karnataka and Delhi which has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the past few days imposed weekend curfew. Delhi. -There...
India's competition watchdog on Friday ordered an investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) following allegations from news publishers, saying its initial view was that the tech giant had broken some antitrust laws. In its order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google dominates certain online search services in the...
Global problems require global solutions. With COVID-19, however, we’re seeing that our governance mechanisms don’t drive global solutions even when our lives depend on it.
This is a problem because it will lead to diminishing trust in public institutions and a dragged-out pandemic response, as we fail to prevent deaths, long-term disability and lasting economic hardship of millions.
To end this pandemic, Canada must act with foresight, but what does that mean?
Simple won’t cut it
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Canadians to, once again, get vaccinated: get your first shot, your second shot, your booster, vaccinate your children, and let’s...
Comments / 0