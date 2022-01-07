INDIA'S COVID-19 CASES SPREAD

The global dementia cases are expected to triple by 2050 and in India the cases will go up by 197%, says a research study. " In 2019, there were an estimated 57·4 million individuals living with dementia globally. We estimated that this number would increase to 83·2 million individuals in 2030, 116 million individuals in 2040, and 152·8 million individuals living with dementia in 2050," the study published in the "The LANCET Public Health" says about global dementia cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO