ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Family of teenager beaten at party files lawsuit for more than $50 million

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118pr6_0dfiTaD600
Family of beaten teenager sues classmates for $50 million File photo. (William_Potter/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The family of a teenager who was brutally beaten outside a party last month has filed a lawsuit against several of his classmates and their parents.

Cole Hagen, a 16-year-old member of the Brazoswood High School football team, was severely injured by the beating, suffering two skull fractures and a broken clavicle, KTRK reported.

In an update on Facebook posted on Christmas, Cole’s brother said Cole was released as an inpatient from the hospital and will now get outpatient treatment. In the lawsuit, Hagen’s family said Cole is continuing to miss his junior year in high school and “will likely not be able to play sports in either high school or college in the future.”

Two teenagers are accused of luring Cole Hagen out of the party he attended in December by telling him his truck was hit, while a third is accused of then attacking Hagen, slamming him to the concrete and throwing elbows, according to a witness, KTRK reported. The teenagers have all been charged with aggravated assault.

The lawsuit asks for $50 million in damages from the attackers and more than a dozen other people, listed because they allegedly knew about the plan to attack Cole, KHOU reported.

The lawsuit also accuses one of the parents of giving alcohol to minors at the party.

Cole Hagan Lawsuit by National Content Desk on Scribd

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bob Saget death: Sheriff releases incident report

The Orange County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office has released its incident report concerning the death of actor Bob Saget. Saget was pronounced dead Sunday after first responders were called by officials from The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, WFTV reported. The sheriff’s department said Saget unlocked the hotel room door at 2:17...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Special rescues help ailing owners find pets' next home

NEW YORK — (AP) — Who will take your pet when you die?. The question often doesn't have an easy answer, especially for ill or older people headed to residential nursing care or assisted living. During the pandemic, specialized rescue, advocacy and adoption services run by volunteers are trying to fill the void, one pet at a time.
PETS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
110K+
Followers
83K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy