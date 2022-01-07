ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIA'S 7-DAY HOME QUARANTINE

Cover picture for the articleThe Centre on Friday mandated all international arrivals in India from 'non at-risk' countries to home quarantine for 7 days. Passengers coming...

Amid COVID surge, 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Central government on Friday announced a seven-day mandatory home quarantine for all international arrivals in the country. All the international arrivals in the country will have to observe a seven-day mandatory home quarantine with effect from...
India’s new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million. Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala’s updated death toll of 423, lifting...
INDIA'S COVID SITUATION

In a massive surge, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36,265 new coronavirus cases, followed by West Bengal and Delhi - both over 15,000 fresh cases. Mumbai reported 20,181 new daily cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.90 per cent.
India’s new COVID-19 cases jump 57% in a day to 90,928

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s new COVID-19 cases soared to 90,928 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, from 58,097 a day earlier. Daily deaths rose by 325, taking the total to 482,876. Total infections are at 35.11 million. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra;...
INDIA'S COVID-19 CASES SPREAD

India's daily COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week and on course to overtake its previous infection peak as the fast-spreading Omicron variant replaces Delta in cities. Government officials have privately said they are working under the assumption that daily infections will surpass the...
INDIA'S PRECAUTION DOSE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate all the people who received their ‘precaution dose’ on the first day of the roll-out. More than 9 lakh ‘precaution doses’ were administered to the eligible age group on the first day, the Union health ministry said. “Overall 82 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, taking India's total vaccination coverage to 152.78 crores,” it added.
INDIA'S DEFENCE MINISTER IS COVID POSITIVE

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms. "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh said on Twitter. He requested everyone who recently came in contact with him to isolate...
OMICRON VARIANT IN INDIA CASES INCREASES

India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths. Meanwhile, the country will start administering the booster vaccine dose against the virus to the health care workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from today. Stay with TOI for all updates.
INDIA'S ANTITRUST BODY

India's competition watchdog on Friday ordered an investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) following allegations from news publishers, saying its initial view was that the tech giant had broken some antitrust laws. In its order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google dominates certain online search services in the...
India begins booster campaign as Omicron cases soar

India began a Covid-19 booster shot campaign for frontline workers and vulnerable people aged 60 and above on Monday as authorities grapple with a rapidly escalating outbreak driven by the Omicron variant. Daily case numbers are approaching the enormous figures seen last year, when thousands died each day and workers maintained round-the-clock funeral pyres for the mass cremation of virus victims. Nearly 180,000 new infections were recorded overnight, up nearly six times from a week earlier, with several urban centres imposing night-time curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. "We've seen the number of cases increasing," said Sheetal Vaishnav, a doctor helping oversee Monday's vaccinations at a clinic in the capital New Delhi.
