Week 18 Key Matchups: Seahawks at Cardinals

"We did everything we could to make this as much of a finish to the season that we could possibly do. Our guys just came through the last couple weeks of the season to go ahead and capture that moment when it doesn't even really exist outside of your imagination. To see our guys play this well to finish the season and do so many cool things, it's really, really rewarding. I don't think they're going to schedule a parade (in reference to his claims the team was treating Week 18 as their Super Bowl) in Seattle. I don't think there's going to be a parade. Right now, we kind of don't care about that. It was putting it together, playing like we're capable, so that we could see the future. It was a fun football game. It was a hard game, too. Behind it from the start. We had a terrible play where they get ahead and all that - that didn't matter. We get behind in the third quarter – that didn't matter. These guys just were not going to let it happen today. There's so many things to talk about. It was a big finish for us, I'm really fired up about that. I don't know where you start, but I'm going to start up front. Offensive linemen – I don't know what you guys have been thinking or talking about – these guys can freaking block. They've been doing it and we finally found them and discovered how efficient they were. You saw (Seahawks RB) Rashaad Penny just take off this last month of the season and just be incredibly effective.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO