Hoboken police made four arrests during the annual SantaCon event on the weekend of Dec. 18 to 19, where dozens of people came to participate in the annual bar crawl. The event, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned this year. The event draws a number of people from outside the city dressed in Santa gear to drink across the city, but tends to be known for a number of cases of misconduct or arrests.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 20 DAYS AGO