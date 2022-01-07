ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landscaping recs?

By Prince Of Petworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am interested in finally doing something about the small backyard of my row home, which is about as drab as can be. It is 100% paved over (the seller tried to bill it as a parking space) and has absolutely no landscaping. I’m really down for anything in terms of...

Winter Garden Haul

Thanks to K for sending from Adams Morgan: “Given the local shortage of leafy greens, would you consider a winter garden haul? Seasonal update from Garden Haul Update #9. Also, Little Wild Things farm is an awesome local business for leafy greens!”. grocery stores, Mount Vernon Squangle, Retail, Shaw.
WASHINGTON, DC
“Rats in car?”

Everywhere I call for pest removal is sympathetic, but they only take care of homes/offices. We had a rat problem in the house but DCPH said they couldn’t do anything for our rat-heavy Petworth alley, and a professional service set some poison but that’s it. Who can I call to help me remove the rat nest in my car, sanitize it, and make sure they don’t come back?“
WASHINGTON, DC
Looks like a new Cafe coming to the former Nicecream space in Adams Morgan

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. January 7-9 Coronavirus Data New Cases: 6,238 confirmed and 684 probable. Prince Of Petworth Today at 5:55pm. January 6, 2022 there were...
WASHINGTON, DC
“Navy Yard Farmbird!”

Thanks to Kathleen (and others) for sending: “Navy Yard Farmbird posted a couple of days ago in the old Roti space on 1st St SE.”. “A new Retailer’s Class “C” Restaurant with a seating capacity of 81 and Total Occupancy Load of 99. Sidewalk Café with...
WASHINGTON, DC
So “Are folks getting mail??”

Jennifer asks: “Are folks in #KingmanPark getting mail?? Haven’t received mail all week” but have also heard reports from other parts of town still not getting mail. Have you gotten any recently?. January 6 Coronavirus Data New Cases: 1,928. Prince Of Petworth January 7, 2022 at 10:35pm.
WASHINGTON, DC
“Causa is coming soon!”

Thanks to CD for sending the news about Causa from Blagden Alley. Causa will be a “Peruvian fine dining destination exploring flavors of Peruvian coastal + Andes cuisine. One of America’s largest Pisco collections. Coming to Blagden Alley January 2022.”. STAY TUNED. January 5 Coronavirus Data New Cases:...
RESTAURANTS
“shoe recycling?”

My boyfriend and I are doing some end of the year cleaning, and we have a few pairs of old shoes that are far too worn to be donated (some have holes, etc). I’m hoping to avoid sending them to a landfill. Is there an organization in DC that will accept old shoes and recycle them? Thanks!”
WASHINGTON, DC
Bonus Snow Friday = Bonus Snow Dogs!

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
ANIMALS
“Clothing Donations?”

I’m looking for somewhere to donate clothing in DC other than those clothing donation bins. Does anyone know of women’s shelters, churches, etc. that are accepting donations?“. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how...
WASHINGTON, DC
Today’s Rental was chosen for the proximity to Looking Glass Lounge

This rental is located at 722 Quebec Pl, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,745 / 1br – Coming Up Feb 1st 1 Bedroom Petworth – Private Entrance. Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living! This unit is available for *February 1st 2022* move in. The unit is spacious and features hardwood floors — a respectable amount of natural light. Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Central Heat/AC, Washer/Dryer In Unit. Utilities are additional – tenant will put the electric bill in their name, and will pay an equal portion of the water and gas bill. Full 12 month lease with 1 month security deposit due at signing. Minutes away from the city’s well known art districts, top-rated bars and restaurants, shopping, and convenient transportation For more information, please reply with information about yourself – name, email address, and a phone number. We will reach out to either schedule a time to meet with us at the property. Please CALL or EMAIL BEFORE submitting your Application! Thanks :)
WASHINGTON, DC
Today’s Rental was chosen for the snowy scene

This rental is located near Eastern Market. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 1br – 650ft2 – Steps to Eastern Market – Gorgeous Capitol Hill Apartment (Capitol Hill at Eastern Market) No better location in the city! This spacious, sunny, one-bedroom garden apartment is literally steps from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Today’s Rental was chosen for the globe and back patio

This rental is located in Truxton Circle/Bloomingdale. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,250 / 2br – $1,250 1 Bed in 2 Bed Row Home. Hello, I am looking for a new roommate to fill one bedroom in a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house in Truxton circle/Bloomingdale. The house is two floors, with both bedrooms on the upper floor. The washer/dryer and bathroom are on the lower floor. The open bedroom has direct access to the large, private deck on the back of the house. The rent is $1250 per month plus utilities, Move-in January 15-February 1st. The house is located on a quiet street near the Shaw/Howard University Metro, with easy access to Giant, CVS. Also plenty of restaurants and bars, including Dacha Beer Garden, Bkk Cookshop, and Big Bear Café.
WASHINGTON, DC
Here are your great picks for Snow Dogs Volume Six

There might be a couple more rounds. (see volume one here and volume two here volume three here and volume four here, unfortunately no new entries can be taken at this time, any snow dogs received now will be placed into the regular animal fix queue. Thanks to all for sending such fantastic photos!).
ANIMALS
Turkeys around Town

Thanks to Diane for sharing: “THREE wild turkeys on the Soapstone Valley Trail in Rock Creek Park last week”. If you spot a hawk or any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
ANIMALS
Journal

Park and Rec panel approves Veterans Square modifications

NEW ULM — The New Ulm Park and Recreation authorized three modifications to the plans for Veterans Square in German Park. The first modification is a change of location. The site designated as “Veterans Square” will be relocated. The area around the German Park flagpole was originally set as Veterans Square, but it was recommended the location be moved to the 3rd North Street tree area (see map).
NEW ULM, MN
Scuttlebutt Confirmed: HONEYMOON CHICKEN opens in Petworth Wednesday!

“Honeymoon Chicken (4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC), a premium chicken brand that is the brainchild of Catalogue by Salis Holdings, opens Wednesday in DC’s Petworth neighborhood and is serving up some of the city’s finest fried chicken. First introduced to DC’s culinary scene via Catalogue’s digitally-driven food hall concept, Ensemble Kitchen, Honeymoon is now getting its very own brick and mortar, bringing “fried chicken, but fancy” to the masses. In the close-knit, family-friendly neighborhood of Petworth, community is everything, and nothing brings neighbors together quite like home-style, from-scratch cooking.
WASHINGTON, DC
New Tavern coming to the old Grady’s space on 14th

Back July 2020 we learned the space was officially for lease. Finally some progress – the liquor license placard for the new to be named spot says:. “The establishment will be a Tavern serving American food. Total Occupancy Load of 250 which. includes seating for 250 patrons. Summer Garden...
RESTAURANTS
“heard anything about the Union Kitchen on 9th and N St NW?”

Have you heard anything about the Union Kitchen on 9th and N St NW? I walked by yesterday (1/9) and it’s completely papered over and dark inside. I didn’t see any signage indicating a closure or remodel. I live right around the corner and love their breakfast bar...
RESTAURANTS
