ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Sea lion wanders onto San Diego highway, traffic slowed as rescuers head to scene

By TERI FIGUEROA
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A sea lion made its way to a highway interchange east of downtown San Diego Friday morning — a fairly long way from the ocean — a shocking sight that left drivers pulling over to help protect the lost creature. Calls started coming...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

One Dead, Two Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — One person has died and two others were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. on the freeway west of San Pablo Dam...
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo. The El Cerrito Police Department identified the officer killed in the crash as 26-year-old Jerrick Bernstine. “On his way home from work, Officer Jerrick Bernstine was involved in a traffic collision on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road,” the department said in a news release. “A van in front of Officer Bernstine lost control and collided with the center median. Officer Bernstine’s car struck the van and he died...
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Lion#Rescuers#Chp#Sea World San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Traffic Collision on Estrella Avenue [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (December 28, 2021) – On Sunday afternoon, a 45-year old man sustained injuries in a traffic collision on Estrella Avenue. According to reports, the collision happened in Kensington, 4200 block of Estrella Avenue. San Diego Police Department said the man was driving southbound at 12:29 p.m....
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Sea Lion Removed From San Diego Highway Known To Frequent Unusual Places

The sea lion rescued from a San Diego highway this morning has been found frequenting unusual locations before on several occasions. A juvenile male sea lion was spotted at approximately 9:40am on the morning of January 7, 2022, at the intersection of California State Route 94 and Route 15 in the Fairmount Park neighborhood near downtown San Diego. After samaritans halted traffic and assisted in removing the sea lion from the roadway, the 200 pound marine creature was then picked up by the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team, who reported that it was not the first time saving this particular animal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Good Samaritans help wayward sea lion that wandered onto San Diego freeway: 'Odd situations'

A sea lion that wandered into the middle of a freeway near San Diego on Friday was helped by good Samaritans who conducted traffic for the animal on the busy roadway. The sighting happened at 9:40 a.m. on state Route 94 and was recorded on video by a driver who was stopped in the eastbound lanes. The video shows two people stopping and waving on traffic when a sea lion suddenly appears and scurries along behind them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

San Diego officials searching for suspect who fatally pushed man, 68, onto train tracks

A 68-year-old California man was killed after being pushed onto train tracks “without provocation” on New Year’s Day at a San Diego station, officials said.Martin Andara, of Santee - about 25 minutes east of San Diego - was found “unresponsive with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform” at Old Town Trolley Station around 6.23am, the San Diego Police Department said on Monday in a statement.“Detectives have learned the male and suspect had just exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the male into an oncoming train, without provocation,” the release said.Mr Andara “struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries”, the release said.The suspect fled on foot, police said. He was described as a light-skinned male in his 20s standing 5’7 to 5’9 with a thin build wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.He remained at large on Monday.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Sea Lion Rescued After Clogging Traffic on California Interstate

Many people suspect traffic when on the way to work on a Friday morning. Has anyone expected to see a sea lion on the freeway?. On Friday morning in San Diego California, surprised drivers witnessed the large animal switching lanes of the 94 highway. California Highway Patrol reported the event. By the time they arrived at the scene, many were already doing their best to safely remove the animal from traffic. However, this was a 200-pound marine animal!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

San Diego plane crash caught on doorbell video as authorities say no survivors found

Authorities in San Diego, California, have said there were no survivors in the wreckage of a plane crash that crashed into a home in a residential area. The crash happened at around 7.00pm on Monday night in El Cajon, a city about 17 miles east of downtown San Diego.In a statement, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) said the plane had been aiming for Gillespie Field in El Cajon, but crashed into the 200 block of Pepper Drive. Images and video shared on Twitter, including that of a home’s Google Nest camera, appeared to show the aircraft falling from the...
ACCIDENTS
kswo.com

Traffic slowed due to fire on Highway 277

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed along Highway 277 Tuesday afternoon due to a car fire. It happened a little before 4 p.m., near 277 and County Road 1790. It’s not clear at this time what sparked the fire, but it did spread to the nearby grass. Fire...
WALTERS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy