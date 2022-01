LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 34,448 new positive COVID-19 tests and 16 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday, amid an accelerated surge in transmission driven by the Omicron variant. The number of those patients in intensive care was 411, up from 391 on Friday and 352 on Thursday. Many of those patients entered the hospital for another reason and only discovered they had the coronavirus after a mandated COVID test, according to local officials. And while still well short of the peak hospitalization numbers seen last winter — when more than 8,000 COVID-positive patients filled hospitals — the rising...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO