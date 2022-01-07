ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Breaks Shania Twain’s Country Albums Chart Record: ‘Let’s Go Girls!’

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is now the female artist with the most weeks at No....

www.billboard.com

Comments / 21

JKoerner
3d ago

Taylor Swift is so over rated. No one cared for her until she kissed up to the LGBT crowd. Shania Twain has been cool for years and is hard working and well respected.

Reply(5)
11
Anitta
3d ago

I hate to let you people know Taylor Swift is not all that plus a pack of gum she's just not

Reply(5)
11
Jennifer Lacasse
1d ago

lol...swifts on her way to court soon because she stole someone else's work in music. hope they sue the pants off swift!!

Reply
3
Related
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain leaves fans emotional after sending a message to Taylor Swift

Shania Twain has been praised by fans after she congratulated Taylor Swift for breaking Shania's own personal record. At the end of 2021 it was confirmed that Taylor has become the female artist with the most weeks at number on the Billboard Country Albums Chart, surpassing Shania who previously held the record. "Let’s Go Girls!!!!" Shania tweeted after discovering the news.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Which Taylor Swift Album Will Be Rerecorded Next? The Wildest Fan Theories and Speculation

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift just released Red (Taylor’s Version), but fans are already thinking about which one of her early albums she’ll rerecord next. The “State of Grace” singer embarked on a mission to rerecord her first six records in 2019 after losing control of her masters in a highly publicized battle with music manager Scooter Braun. The decision is about ownership, of course — whoever owns the masters gets paid for the music when it’s purchased, streamed or licensed — but the Pennsylvania native has also said it’s a matter of artistry.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Billy Joel: Taylor Swift is this generation’s Beatles

Billy Joel says Taylor Swift is “this generation’s Beatles”. The ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ legend compared the country-turned-pop singer to iconic ‘Hey Jude’ band as he weighed in on both the ‘Shake If Off’ star and ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker. Adele.
MUSIC
b975.com

The Year in Music 2021: Taylor Swift’s past comes back…to top the chart

In 2020, Taylor Swift made headlines by putting out two critically acclaimed new albums. In 2021, she continued to make headlines — for, among other things, re-releasing her old albums. Here are the highlights of Taylor’s year:. –Taylor started off 2021 by winning her third Album of the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Shania Twain
iheart.com

Taylor Swift Was Beat Out On A Music Chart By An Album of Bird Sounds

Taylor Swift is unstoppable. Each and every era of her's is iconic, even more so now that we get to relive some of those eras as she rereleases her "Taylor's Version" catalogues. Taylor brought Red (Taylor's Version) to the table and held nothing back, so you'd thing she would dominate...
MUSIC
Extra

Taylor Swift’s Best Cat Moments

It’s plain to see Taylor Swift loves her cats Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Button!. Now, “Extra” has compiled the best cat moments from Taylor’s TikTok and Instagram — and from our own interviews with the superstar. Watch!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Girls#Top Country Albums#Female Artist
wbwn.com

Shania Twain Stuns Fans With Her Appearance In Cozy Christmas Photo

Shania Twain gave her fans a natural look for Christmas as the singer posed in a super casual social media post. Twain traded her glamorous gowns for sweat pants, a Christmas sweater with gnomes on it, and a baseball hat with a high ponytail as she posed in front of her Christmas tree.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NYLON

Taylor Swift’s Birthday Outfit Is The Ultimate Party Dress

On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Taylor Swift’s Music Label Gives Big to Her Political Nemesis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) In an ironic turn of events, The Daily Beast is reporting that Taylor Swift’s music label...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Strapless Leather Dress Ariana Grande Wore On The 'Voice' Finale--It Was Almost Too Sexy For TV!

Ariana Grande really can do it all— sing, dance, act, coach new talent on The Voice and serve incredible looks all the while. We’re still not over the custom, sustainable Vivienne Westwood dress she wore to the December 14th finale, with its strapless, corseted top, deep brown color and her matching tie necklace. The hitmaker always knows how to show off her curves!
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy