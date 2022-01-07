ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Charity helps mission clients stay warm

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4ERh_0dfiQ0tM00

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard-based nonprofit is doing its part to make sure people in need have the means to stay warm during freezing temperatures.

The Youngstown Blue Coats bus was parked outside the Warren Family Mission Friday. Volunteers helped pass out coats, hats, boots, gloves, and other cold weather gear to people in need.

Why doctors say chicken noodle soup helps with virus

Founder Patty Summers says there’s a great need for these items in the area. She says they provide all the items necessary to help people in need stay warm and prevent frostbite.

“It is just important to have all of those things covered and kept warm. They have a better chance of survival if they don’t have shelter. We provide them with shelter,” Summers said.

Summers says the organization typically helps 100 to 125 people when they are in Warren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Society
Hubbard, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Hubbard, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Hubbard, OH
Society
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weather#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Austintown schools to temporarily go remote

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Local Schools will switch to a remote learning model beginning Tues. Jan. 11. Superintendent David Cappuzzello said the switch is due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting instruction and transportation, classes will go to remote learning from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18. Teachers will prepare students for the transition […]
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

Cleveland Starbucks location could be chain’s first union store in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Hourly workers at Cleveland’s Starbucks at 1374 W. 6th St. filed a petition Monday with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union representation election. That’s according to a press release. It is the first time that Starbucks workers in Ohio have asked the Labor Board for a union vote. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBN

WKBN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy