Comorbidities in Patients With Psoriasis Linked With More Severe Skin Lesions, Adverse Treatment Outcomes

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO