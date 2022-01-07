Comorbidities in Patients With Psoriasis Linked With More Severe Skin Lesions, Adverse Treatment Outcomes
Patients with psoriasis who had comorbidities were associated with worse health-related quality of life and impaired treatment outcomes with conventional therapy, whereas biologic treatments maintained high efficacy despite presence of co-occuring conditions. Presence of comorbidities may exacerbate skin lesion severity and reduce the efficacy of conventional therapy in patients...www.ajmc.com
