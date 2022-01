NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health care workers in New York are now being required to get the COVID-19 booster. Beginning Friday, most vaccination sites in New York City will have boosters for children 12 and older . As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, under the new order health care workers are now required to get their shot within two weeks of becoming eligible for a booster. “With no exemptions other than a medical exemption and no test out option,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We’ve already seen what’s been happening in our healthcare environments – staff is getting sick they’re leaving. We need them to...

