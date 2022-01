Your browser does not support the audio element. 55 million people worldwide are living with Dementia. While there is no known cure, new findings show there might be a way to reduce the risk. Researchers at the University of Washington found patients who had cataract surgery had a lower chance of developing Dementia. Cecilia Lee, Klorfine Family Associate Professor in Ophthalmology, and Eric Larson, Founding Principle Investigator for the Adult Changes in Thought Study, join us to share their results and the connection between eyes and brain.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO