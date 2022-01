January 6 is usually the date that Christmas decorations come down in the Western world. It also happens to be Christmas Eve for many—those who belong to Eastern Orthodox churches around the world, in places like Egypt, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Syria, Armenia, Russia, and Greece (and many others). For this large, global community, Christmas Day is January 7, and usually marks the end of a 40-day period of pescatarian or vegan fasting. Because of this, the day is typically celebrated with a meaty feast—for Egyptians, this usually includes an obligatory side of cheese (more on that in a moment).

