ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rz1w_0dfiNyw200

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office.

The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.

Cuomo and his lawyers joined prosecutors before an Albany City Court judge virtually Friday.

“We have reviewed all of the available evidence and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney said, according to the AP.

Last year, Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant for Cuomo, alleged that the then-governor "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast" while they were alone in an office at the mansion, according to a report released in August by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

In the report, James said that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied the allegations, claiming that he did not touch anyone inappropriately, according to the AP. He dismissed the August report as “unfair.” Cuomo did not speak during the hearing Friday.

The groping misdemeanor complaint was filed by the local sheriff in October, two months after Cuomo left office, according to the wire service.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced earlier this week that he would not be pursuing criminal charges against Cuomo in the case despite "credible evidence" that supported the allegations against him.

“This court is acutely aware of the fact that the district attorney’s office has unfettered discretion to determine whether to prosecute a particular person or case,” said Judge Holly Trexler on Friday, according to the AP.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Soares
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Hill

The Hill

440K+
Followers
52K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy