Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office.

The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.

Cuomo and his lawyers joined prosecutors before an Albany City Court judge virtually Friday.

“We have reviewed all of the available evidence and concluded we cannot successfully secure a conviction in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney said, according to the AP.

Last year, Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant for Cuomo, alleged that the then-governor "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast" while they were alone in an office at the mansion, according to a report released in August by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

In the report, James said that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied the allegations, claiming that he did not touch anyone inappropriately, according to the AP. He dismissed the August report as “unfair.” Cuomo did not speak during the hearing Friday.

The groping misdemeanor complaint was filed by the local sheriff in October, two months after Cuomo left office, according to the wire service.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced earlier this week that he would not be pursuing criminal charges against Cuomo in the case despite "credible evidence" that supported the allegations against him.

“This court is acutely aware of the fact that the district attorney’s office has unfettered discretion to determine whether to prosecute a particular person or case,” said Judge Holly Trexler on Friday, according to the AP.