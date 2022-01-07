ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Jumps As Key Kazakhstan Oil Field Gets Hit By Protests

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil jumped sharply on Thursday and remained high on Friday after reports that the protests in Kazakhstan had disrupted production at its biggest field, Tengiz. Brent crude was trading at over $82 per barrel at the time of writing, with West Texas Intermediate at over $80 a barrel after news...

oilprice.com

