ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writer's Room: Noah Hawley on how he answers life's biggest questions through his work

By Tyler Aquilina
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Hawley describes writing books as his "Christmas holiday": precious time he steals between his day job as showrunner of FX's Fargo and an upcoming Alien series, among many other film and TV projects (such as 2019's Lucy in the Sky and FX's Legion). "I always think I'm gonna...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

'Anthem' review: An epidemic of teen suicide haunts Noah Hawley's disturbing new novel

The world is in decline. Climate change, bigotry, loneliness and disaffection have taken over, and for the characters in Noah Hawley’s new novel "Anthem" (Grand Central Publishing, 448 pp., ★★½ out of four, out now), there is little hope of reversing the slide. How they respond varies – some stand up and fight, some submit to despair and give up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

Noah Hawley Calls Worldbuilding for His ‘Alien’ Series “Humbling”

Back in December of 2020, it was announced that FX was developing a show set in the world of the Alien franchise from the mind behind such shows as Legion and Fargo, Noah Hawley. Since that announcement, Hawley has given small teases about the series' development, but now, thanks to an interview with Esquire, we have an idea of the world-building and themes Hawley hopes to have present in the show.
TV SERIES
Esquire

Noah Hawley's Alien Series Will Tackle Immortality

If there’s one thing you can count on in the Alien extended universe, it’s this everlasting truth: the Xenomorph always comes back. You can blast it out of an airlock or light it up with a flamethrower, but try as you might, you can’t keep a good alien down. So if you thought 2017’s Alien: Covenant was the last we’d see of the being, we have some good, if inevitable, news. Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley is developing an Alien television series, meaning that the Xenomorph will be back to inspire fright and disgust once again—this time in weekly instalments.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Primetimer

Noah Hawley on his Alien series: "It’s about how we're trapped between the primordial past and the artificial intelligence of our future"

"It's going great," Hawley says of his FX Alien reboot series, in an interview with Esquire about his new novel Anthem. "It's going slowly, unfortunately, given the scale of it. I've made a certain business out of reinvention. Alien is a fascinating story because it's not just a monster movie; it’s about how we're trapped between the primordial past and the artificial intelligence of our future, where both trying to kill us. It’s set on Earth of the future. At this moment, I describe that as Edison versus Westinghouse versus Tesla. Someone’s going to monopolize electricity. We just don't know which one it is. In the movies, we have this Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is clearly also developing artificial intelligence—but what if there are other companies trying to look at immortality in a different way, with cyborg enhancements or transhuman downloads? Which of those technologies is going to win? It’s ultimately a classic science fiction question: does humanity deserve to survive? As Sigourney Weaver said in that second movie, 'I don't know which species is worse. At least they don't f*ck each other over for a percentage.' Even if the show was 60% of the best horror action on the planet, there's still 40% where we have to ask, 'What are we talking about it, beneath it all?' Thematically, it has to be interesting. It’s humbling to get to play with the iconography of this world."
TV & VIDEOS
horrornewsnetwork.net

Noah Hawley Offers Update On His Upcoming ‘Alien’ TV Series

The enormity of the Alien universe is coming to the small screen. But slowly. At least that’s the latest word from Noah Hawley, creator and showrunner of the Alien TV series headed for FX on Hulu–sometime next year. At the earliest. The iconic horror/sf classic will be adapted...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Geography#Fx#Legion#Anthem
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Is Wilmer Valderrama Leaving 'NCIS' After Being on the Drama Series for Five Seasons?

When actor Wilmer Valderamma joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Nick Torres in Season 14, he quickly became a fan favorite. At first, it may have seemed like a humorous choice to cast Fez as an NCIS agent, but he’s become a series veteran and an essential of the series over time. Currently, the hit drama is on winter hiatus, taking a break from CBS audiences’ screens before it returns in the New Year.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy